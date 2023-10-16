14 municipal workers in Black River-Matheson, Ont., locked out after bargaining standstill

Fourteen municipal workers at the Township of Black River-Matheson, Ont., were locked out on Sunday.

They include full-time employees with public works, recreation and some accountants.

Tom Pullen, a public works employee with the township, and a trustee with CUPE Local 1490, said at issue is a two-tiered compensation system the municipality has proposed.

It would mean new employees would be on a lower pay grid than existing workers.

"And we don't think that's fair," said Pullen.

Pullen said their contract expired on March 31 and talks with the township have broken down since then.

He said their last meeting at the negotiating table was on Thursday, Oct. 12.

"We're ready to go whenever they're ready," Pullen added.

Pullen said the township has also proposed a five-step pay grid, but hasn't gone into detail as to what it would mean for new employees.

Mayor 'baffled' at impasse

Black River-Matheson Mayor Doug Bender said the municipality wants to return to its previous salary grid where new employees start on probation before they work their way up to a full-time salaried position.

"We wanted to bring that in line with all of our non-unionized employees and make sure it was fair for existing employees, and at the same time, give new employees opportunities for advancement," Bender said.

He said he was "baffled" negotiations have come to an impasse because all other issues, including salaries and vacation entitlement, have been settled.

Bender said residents can expect some service disruptions while the 14 employees are locked out.

The local arena, for example, is closed because of the labour disruption.

"The municipality has made arrangements that services will continue as much as possible with as little disruption as possible," Bender said.

He added the municipality had to lock out the employees out of safety concerns, and the need to maintain control of municipal services.