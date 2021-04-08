Black River-Matheson declares emergency as bulk of town staff self-isolate
The township of Black River-Matheson has declared an emergency, under the Ontario Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, as a significant number of town staff are currently in self-isolation.
Mayor Gilles Laderoute says a public works staff member recently tested positive for COVID-19, and now about 16 to 20 public works staff are in self-isolation because of high risk exposure.
That represents about half of the township's total employees.
Laderoute says an emergency community control group, developed last year, quickly mobilized to deal with the situation.
"They put a plan together within hours I would say, and they contacted and outsourced the services from another contractor to continue offering the vital services to our residents, without missing a beat," he said.
Laderoute says this is the first COVID-19 case in the community of about 2,400 people. Currently there is still only the one positive case.
With files from Sarah MacMillan
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?