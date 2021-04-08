The township of Black River-Matheson has declared an emergency, under the Ontario Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, as a significant number of town staff are currently in self-isolation.

Mayor Gilles Laderoute says a public works staff member recently tested positive for COVID-19, and now about 16 to 20 public works staff are in self-isolation because of high risk exposure.

That represents about half of the township's total employees.

Laderoute says an emergency community control group, developed last year, quickly mobilized to deal with the situation.

"They put a plan together within hours I would say, and they contacted and outsourced the services from another contractor to continue offering the vital services to our residents, without missing a beat," he said.

Laderoute says this is the first COVID-19 case in the community of about 2,400 people. Currently there is still only the one positive case.