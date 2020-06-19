An anti-racism group in Sudbury is calling for changes to the local police service.

Black Lives Matter Sudbury wants police officers in Sudbury to be outfitted with body cameras. It's a discussion happening in many communities with many groups calling for the need for police accountability after George Floyd, a Black man, was killed in the United States while being arrested.

Darius Garneau with Black Lives Matter Sudbury says his group is calling for change in policing, including adding body cameras. Garneau says cameras would result in increased accountability.

"Having police cameras will allow police officers to do their job and hopefully feel more safe to know that as long as they're following proper policies and procedures, they have that evidence to back them up to know they've done nothing wrong," he said.

He says equipping officers with cameras could also put minority groups at ease.

"This is also important for Black youth out there who might be worried when driving that when they get pulled over, it might be the end of their lives," he said.

Garneau says when it comes to getting support from elected officials, he says some city councillors have been attending protests, as well as the local MPP and MP.

"The chief of police has also been able to make it out to most of our events and shown a lot of support in trying to make sure that he's able to voice what we want," he said. "The communication has been there."

Darius Garneau is with Black Lives Matter Sudbury. (Kate Rutherford/CBC)

Garneau acknowledges the cameras would cost a lot to implement, but says he feels police should move forward on it.

"I would argue that the main function of police officers to begin with is to make people safe and to make people feel safe. Right. So I think that the cost is high," he said.

"But I think it's definitely a cost that should be prioritized."

Sudbury police chief Paul Pedersen says he's already brought forward the idea to the police services board.

"I mean ultimately it's another layer of transparency and another layer of oversight," he said.

"We also see it as an effective way to ensure consistent community relations."

Pedersen says initial estimates show the cost would be high to implement the cameras. He says the force would not only have to purchase the equipment, but also have to staff a department to deal with digital archives and complex privacy laws.

He says a full report will provide more answers.

"I guess this report will nail exactly what the cost is for Greater Sudbury compared to the cost in Toronto or elsewhere in the country," he said.