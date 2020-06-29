Laurentian University's Graduate Students Association and Black Lives Matter Sudbury are calling on the city of Greater Sudbury to add more voices around the table.

In a press release sent Monday afternoon, the group said it wants the city to acknowledge the "existence of systemic racism and white privilege in the governance and policing of this city."

The group said it wants the city to change the composition of its Police Services Board, the five-member council that provides advice to Chief Paul Pedersen, to "include persons of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, Persons of Colour) backgrounds to help address systemic racism in policing in Greater Sudbury."

The group said it also wants police to wear body cameras, an addition that would help the tone of interactions between police and citizens.

In an emailed statement, GSPS said:

"The GSPS recognizes that there is much work to be done and we will continue to work with and listen to our community members. Chief Pedersen is committed to bringing the study forward for consideration and has vocalized this to his Board."