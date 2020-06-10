Sudbury Black Lives Matter group is hosting a rally today at Bell Park. This is the third rally to be organized in Sudbury, following the death of George Floyd last month.

The global protests — sparked by a number of recent deaths of Black people at the hands of police — have focused on issues of systemic racism and police brutality.

Daniel Akinyemi is one of the organizer of the rally in Sudbury. He also attended the previous two, and says he was surprised and happy with the turnout.

"And it just made me feel much more safer being in Sudbury, knowing that there are people who may not necessarily have the same skin colour as me, but who passionately feel the same way about injustice," he said.

He added that some people at the rally will come forward to speak about their own experiences with racism in Sudbury.

Akinyemi is one of more than a dozen organizers, and while he has followed issues in the news for years, he hasn't been directly involved in activism until now.

He said he was motivated to get involved with the Black Lives Matter movement after watching the video of George Floyd's death. A white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

"I can't unsee what I saw. And it's sad," Akinyemi said.

"And also hearing the news about Regis Paquet in Toronto ... I mean it really sparked something deep within me, and I felt like I needed to make my voice heard."

Akinyemi says his own experiences with racism in Sudbury have mostly been subtle, but that's still a problem.

He noted that organizers have been having conversations with local leaders — including police and politicians — about ways to address systemic racism here. Those conversations have been around issues like police body cameras, and more diversity training.

Akinyemi said he hopes today's rally will help to keep the conversation about racism going.

The rally will begin around 1 p.m. in Sudbury's Bell Park with speeches, followed by a walk to the Bridge of Nations looping back to Bell Park. Police say motorists should expect delays in the area of Paris Street at York

Street to Paris Street at Van Horne Street between 1-4 p.m.

They also say officers in cruisers and on bicycles will be present at the rally to ensure the safety of those marching and the orderly flow of traffic.