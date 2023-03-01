High school students in Sudbury, Ont., cap off Black History Month with a fashion show

Students at a Sudbury Ont. high school capped off Black History Month with a fashion show to celebrate Black clothing styles over the decades.

Nifemi Boamah, a member of St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School's Diverse Student Union, said students were inspired by TikTok videos to showcase Black fashion.

St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School Grade 11 student Oseirudute Okojie showcases Black fashion for a showcase to mark the end of Black History Month. (Jonathan Migneault/CBC)

"The theme that we chose, that is Black excellence through fashion, is a way to educate people about the different styles of outfits, or types of fashion that they wear and that was influenced by the Black community," she said.

Boamah said it was a privilege to host the event on Feb. 28, and that not all schools would allow their students to put on such an event.

"If more schools had that privilege and that ability, I feel like there would be at least one less ignorant person in the world," she said.

Grade 9 student Catherine Fadahunsi participated in a fashion show on Feb. 28 to mark the end of Black History Month. (Jonathan Migneault/CBC)

Grade 11 student Wyler Whitmore said he didn't know much about fashion in the Black community, but looked forward to learning more from the show.

"I'm personally going to be attending this fashion show," he said ahead of the event.

"It sparks an interest in me and I think it's a great start for me to become more educated in this topic, and I'm excited to learn."

James Macneil, a history and economics teacher at the school, said the fashion show has encouraged his students to discuss aspects of Black history that wouldn't typically be introduced in the classroom.

"I think any opportunity to showcase culture, especially one that's not typically advertised in our school is wonderful," he said.

"I mean it's, it's kind of brought some excitement amongst the students and I think that's great."