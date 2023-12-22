Forest industry and environmentalists disagree as province moves to protect black ash trees

There are an estimated 83 million black ash trees in Ontario, but it has been declared an endangered species.

That's because an invasive insect called the emerald ash borer has been chewing them up for some 15 years now.

After a two year pause, the provincial government is set to start enforcing protections for black ash this month.

The proposal would only cover healthy trees in areas of the province hit hard by the ash borer.

That includes most of southern Ontario, but in the north, would only apply in Sault Ste. Marie, St. Joseph Island, along the north shore of Lake Huron and Manitoulin Island.

Corina Brdar, the conservation, policy and planning Manager at Ontario Nature, says that "goes against the intent of the legislation."

"And so now they're kind of changing the rules and saying 'OK, well, yeah, we don't want it to apply to this species in the way it was written" and we don't like that because once you do it for one species, what's to stop them from doing it for any species?" she said.

"What they have proposed is just not acceptable."

Meanwhile, others think the protections for black ash are going too far.

"Anyone who would suggest that protecting habitat for black ash will help, simply don't understand the dynamics of forests," said Ian Dunn, the president and CEO of the Ontario Forest Industries Association.

"As we know, it's not a habitat issue. This is an invasive species issue. This is a forest health issue."

The Ontario Forest Industries Association argues that protecting the habitat for black ash will not stop the spread of the emerald ash borer across the province. (Submitted by Brent Sinclair)

Dunn says he is particularly concerned by a proposal creating a 30-metre protective buffer around any healthy black ash tree.

"That would have catastrophic socioeconomic impacts, not just for forestry, every single activity that you could possibly think of in the province would be impacted," he said.

While most wood cutting happens in forests on Crown land, where the Endangered Species Act doesn't apply, Dunn says any change in environmental law can inform the forest management plans that timber companies have to follow.

"I wouldn't want anyone to believe it's a discussion of protection or not protection," he said.

"What we're advocating for is to be able to sustainably manage these areas."

Ontario's forest industry worries that a proposed 30 metre buffer around healthy black ash trees will make it difficult to do business, including the building of logging roads. (Erik White/CBC)

However, Brdar thinks there is a way to protect the black ash as well as forest sector jobs.

"We're not asking them to like create all kinds of millions of zig-zaggy roads just to avoid every single black ash," she said.

"I think we want to see something practical that respects the intent of the Endangered Species Act happen all across Ontario."

The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks did not make anyone available for an interview, but provided the following statement:

"The ministry is currently in the process of considering the input received from Indigenous communities, stakeholders and the public, as we finalize the approach for this species," the statement reads.

"We anticipate following up with the public through a posting on the Environmental Registry of Ontario in January 2024."