Ontario creators develop online shopping platform for authentic Indigenous art, wares

A new online shopping platform wants to connect shoppers with authentic Indigenous art and experiences designed by creators all across North America.

Biskane — which is the Anishinaabe word used to describe the act of lighting a fire — has been developed by three Ontario creators who were inspired to bring exposure to other Indigenous artists and entrepreneurs.

Founder and CEO Chad Solomon is a member of the Aanishinaabe community of Henvey Inlet First Nation, Ont. He's an author, storyteller, puppeteer and graphic novelist. He's also the grandson of the late Art Solomon, an Ojibwe Elder and social justice activist.

Indigenous version of Etsy

Biskane, which Solomon describes as an Indigenous version of Etsy, sells art, jewellery, clothing and food from all across North America.

While much of the products offered are Indigenous made, some are supplied by Indigenous allies.

"Every product image generally has two icons. One will tell you if it's an Indigenous seller or an Indigenous ally seller, and the second one is the product icon to tell you whether it's handmade or culturally-designed," he said.

Solomon explained that 'culturally designed' is Biskane's polite way of saying that the product is manufactured, like in the case of a T-shirt manufactured in China that features an Indigenous design like Every Child Matters on the front.

During his travels across Canada over the past 15 years, Solomon said, he frequently met Indigenous artists and creators who had beautiful work they wanted to share, but were unable to find consistent retail spaces like galleries, gift shops or trading posts to sell those items. From there, Biskane was brought to life.

Solomon turned to mentors Jeff Burnham and Will Morin to partner on the site.

Will Morin, seen in this July 2021 photo from an event in Sudbury, is an Anishinaabe artist and educator. He is one of the partners in the online shopping platform Biskane. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Burnham is Haudenosaunee and from Six Nations in Ontario. He created the Indigenous book distribution company Goodminds.com.

Morin is a member of the Michipicoten First Nation and lives in Sudbury. He is an Anishnaabe artist, educator and cultural consultant.

"What if we had our own eBay but Indigenous stuff by Indigenous artists and it was authentic, that it was legitimate and not fake," Morin recalls of Solomon's initial pitch.

Legitimacy, authenticity and integrity

Creating an online space for authenticity was important for Morin.

"The key we have here is it's Indigenous-owned, it's Indigenous-run, it's Indigenous-inspired, with the focus on authentic Indigenous art," he said.

As an artist himself, Morin said that most Indigenous artists are focused on creating art or honing their craft and so aren't always familiar with technology nor do they have the time to properly set up their own online store.

One of the other benefits for sellers on Biskane is that their products become visible to a broader marketplace. Buyers could be from anywhere across North America.

These handmade tanned deer mitts are one of the items up for sale on Biskane. (Submitted by Chad Solomon)

"You have the broad spectrum of what is Indigenous wares and ways, at your fingertips, and it's a direct connection to the artist," Morin said.

"It reduces the middleman aspect of it, where you can approach and directly contact the artist and then through the site order the materials, order the items, order the services," he added.

Biskane noted that a 12 per cent fee is charged to each transaction from the site, which covers things like operations, maintenance, marketing and other technology. Similar platforms like Etsy charge anywhere from 12 to 15 per cent per transaction.

So far there are about 100 Indigenous artists and merchants selling on the site, but there is potential for thousands.

As for dreams of Biskane's future, Solomon said, "It would be too premature to say we'll grow to the size of Etsy, but let's just say we're going to do our best and see where the journey takes us."