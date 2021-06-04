WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing.

The Bishop of the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie says he's grieving and learning in wake of the news that the remains of about 215 children were detected at a former residential school in Kamloops, BC.

Thomas Dowd issued a statement this week expressing his sympathies to the relatives and communities of those who died — and he offered an apology to Indigenous people.

"I do believe that there is a kind of collective responsibility that exists, and that we have to be ready to acknowledge, and that as a leader in this community, I wanted to be able to express that," he said.

Dowd said he would like to see an apology from the Catholic Church as a whole, though he said it's important that such an apology is done properly, and is truly heartfelt — acknowledging the harm that was done while showing remorse and a commitment to do better.

"I wouldn't want someone to hear an apology or read an apology and then say to themselves, 'oh boy, you know, you should have gotten your heart out of the freezer first,'" he said.

"That can't be it. It has to be a meeting of minds and hearts that comes from an apology."

He also said he supports efforts to search for other undocumented remains, to allow people to recognize the lives of children whose histories were erased.

"One of the things that really struck me was the fact that ground-penetrating radar needed to be used to find these remains. I mean, for heaven's sakes, you go to your average cemetery, you don't need ground penetrating radar," he said.

Thomas Dowd, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., offered a personal statement in light of news last week from Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation. They say preliminary findings from a survey of the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School conducted by a specialist in ground-penetrating radar indicated that the remains of around 215 children were on site. (CBC)

"You've got tombstones with names. There's people there with there's a whole history written into the stones. How can there not be this history? How can there not be records?"

He said the deaths are awful, but the total erasure is appalling.

"You're not going to come up with the names necessarily, but at least it helps make these children not be forgotten. That helps bring them to life, in a sense," Dowd continued.

"And since my religion is about life out of death — literally, that's my religion — then I can only applaud that effort."

Dowd, who moved to northern Ontario from Montreal in December, says he is committed to building relationships with Indigenous people in the region.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and those who are triggered by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.