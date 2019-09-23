A Laurentian University biologist and member of the Sudbury Ornithological Society says he's not surprised by a recent report about a huge decline in North America's bird population.

Recently, the journal Science released a study saying there are nearly three billion fewer birds in North America than there were in 1970.

Chris Blomme says human impact is a major cause of the decline.

"For example, windows in buildings, large cities, loss of habitat, lights that are not natural lights that attract migrants during their trip from north to south or south to north, depending on which season you're in," he said.

The study found that most of the birds that have disappeared are familiar backyard birds. Blomme says that locally, the Eastern Kingbird has all but vanished.

"That bird has become scarce locally," he said.

Blomme says while the House Sparrow does exist in Toronto, that population is declining as well. He adds a birdwatcher would be hard-pressed to see one in Sudbury.

Chris Blomme is a memebr of the Sudbury Ornithological Society and a biologist at Laurentian University. (Peter Williams / CBC)

Blomme looks to educating young people about nature, as one way to focus attention on the issue.

"The ones that show a little bit of interest in their natural history… those are the ones you hope that you can encourage to become our messengers of the future," he said.

He adds that action needs to be taken.

"The dangers are a silent spring," Blomme said.

"We don't really understand what the impact will be when we lose all these creatures that are out there."