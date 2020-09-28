BIPOC Lives Matter mural makes statement on Sudbury's Elgin Street
Mural was painted on Sunday by members of the local BLM group
A downtown street in Sudbury well-travelled by people from all walks of life is now home to a remarkable ground mural.
On Sunday, members of Black Lives Matter Sudbury painted a ground mural on Elgin Street to give visibility to "the marginalized voices of the Sudbury community."
Sudbury is following in the footsteps of various cities around the world, which have been painting large ground murals to offer more visibility to the movement, as well as show their support.
The mural, which can be seen best from an aerial view, states "BIPOC LIVES MATTER", followed by its French translation. It also features the colours of the Indigenous Medicine Wheel, the Pride Flag, the Trans Flag, the Pan African Flag as well the BLM Colours.
The project aims to ensure these groups are made visible, and to raise awareness to the issues surrounding them in the Greater Sudbury area, the group stated in a news release.
The mural was designed in consultation with Fierté Sudbury Pride, the ROCS (Regroupement des organismes culturels de Sudbury) as well as the Department of Indigenous Studies of the University of Sudbury.
