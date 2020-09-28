Greater Sudbury police are investigating hateful comments about a mural that was recently painted on Elgin Street.

The mural runs for a few blocks and in tall bright letters proclaims that Black and Indigenous lives matter. It was finished on Sunday by the local BIPOC committee.

Police chief Paul Pedersen says he woke up Tuesday morning to find notifications on social media that some people planned to paint over it this weekend. He says that would constitute a crime.

"The simplest offence is mischief and that is damage to property. That's the fine that covers most of the tagging and graffiti and damaging," he said.

"Of course we put the lens of hate-motivated crime on it as well and actually assigned one of our hate crime investigators to see if it did have its roots in hatred and racism."

Sudbury Chief of Police Paul Pedersen (Benjamin Aube CBC)

Pedersen says there's no indication they have crossed the threshold for a hate motivated crime.

"It's actually a very, very high threshold in criminal law, but we will be documenting it, [and] it will be documented as hate-motivated and hurtful."

Pedersen says the investigation continues into those comments. He notes there are surveillance cameras in the area that keep watch.