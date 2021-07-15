WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing.

An artist from Serpent River First Nation, Ont., is one of nine celebrated Indigenous artists asked to be part of a new billboard campaign called the Honour Project.

The campaign is from the group Artists Against Racism, and is meant to educate Canadians on the legacy of residential schools. It was sparked by the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential schools across the country.

The artwork from artist Isaac Murdoch, of Serpent River, includes a silhouette of a child with feathers in their hair and a red heart in the middle.

Artist Isaac Murdoch of Serpent River First Nation, Ont., is one of nine artists who are creating billboards which are part of the campaign called the Honour Project. It's meant to educate Canadians on the legacy of residential schools. (Supplied by Isaac Murdoch)

"These were children that had hopes and dreams. These were children that looked at the clear blue sky just like any other child and just had infinite possibilities roaming through their minds and their hearts"

"I'm hoping my art will make Indigenous people real, like actual human beings with dreams, with feelings, with ideas."

Murdoch says he was inspired after hearing tales about a powerful man with two serpents in his arms, who was going to steal children. The story said that feathers, which represent knowledge, had to be tied in the children's hair so they wouldn't forget who they were, and could find their way back home.

There is a pictograph of the story painted on rocks not far from the site of a former residential school in Spanish, Ont.

"That old pictograph actually came true," Murdoch said.

Murdoch is hopeful the billboard will create awareness about what took place against Indigenous people and their children. And legitimize what Indigenous people have been saying all along.

"Our people were taken from the land, forced into reservations and then from there into colonized institutions, so that they never returned to the land again."

"I feel like our stories were never heard. And If we talked about it we were ostracized, we were villainized"

For Murdoch, having others across the country take notice of the historical ordeal, is like finally having Indigenous voices heard.

"We're actually able to say something without being cancelled out."

"At the end of the day, the image is going to have the last word," Murdoch said. "That picture is going to be there and that picture is going to have the last say, and that makes me very, very happy."

How to get help

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and for those triggered by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.