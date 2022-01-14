How writing a poem a day is helping a northern Ontario man through the pandemic

Bill Steer is no stranger to exploring throughout northeastern Ontario and for the past year, he's been writing each day about it.

Steer has been writing poems. He said he got the idea after hearing about someone else doing it on CBC's Fresh Air program.

"It's kind of like journaling or doing a diary and it's an easy form," he said.

"I kind of came up with a package where I take the photo, I have a title for the haiku, then I explain it and then I gift it to someone."

On Jan. 10, he gifted the following haiku to CBC's Morning North listeners.

'Song'

Music in the woods

Natural symphony plays

Winter walk encore

He also posted a photo of a landscape, late in the afternoon with snow in the trees.

"I missed the fall location with those colours of splendour," he said of the area.

"The snow gives this place another magnetic attraction."

Steer said writing each day has helped him.

"It was a good mental health type of thing, therapy," he said.

"It takes us away from all the madness from [COVID]."

'Receive benefits'

Numerous studies have looked at how writing can help people cope with anxiety and depression.

American author Julia Cameron said being creative and expressive can be helpful.

"Writing daily pages gives us a witness to our lives and brings us optimism and generosity and encouragement and fulfilment and just a lot of positive things," she said.

She encouraged others to try writing and see if they can form a new habit.

"Try trusting that you will receive benefits," she said. "Pages train you to expand."