First it was the provincial election, now Laurentian University professor Bill Crumplin plans to try his hand at municipal politics.

The former Green Party candidate for Nickel Belt has thrown his name in the ring for the job of Mayor of Greater Sudbury.

He is the fifth candidate to do so.

Crumplin is up against Brian Bigger, Cody Cacciotti, Jeff Huska and Patricia Mills, who are also vying for the top job at city hall.

In the 2018 Ontario general election, Crumplin came in fourth to incumbent NDP MPP France Gelinas.

The deadline for candidates to announce their intentions is Friday, July 27 at 2:00 p.m.

Crumplin told CBC News that in addition to his background in urban development, he brings a positive attitude to the table, and skill at building relationships.

"I want to be positive," Crumplin said. "I want to be able to tell the average citizen we have hope in this town. We can make this city a wonderful place."

As for political issues, Crumplin said he is opposed to the Kingsway Entertainment Centre because of the end cost to the community.

The municipal election is scheduled for October 22.