Sudbury police say search warrants have been executed and arrests have been made in this community in connection with a provincial investigation involving bikers.

On Thursday morning, there was a heavy police presence at a gas station on Lasalle Boulevard.

Police say it involved an investigation in collaboration with the OPP as well as police in Niagara and Ottawa.

Police say it concerns drug trafficking involving the Hells Angels Nomads, the Red Devils Motorcycle Club and the Hooligans Motorcycle Club.

Police add multiple search warrants and arrests were made in Sudbury as well as other areas.

No details have been released on how many people have been arrested or what charges have been laid.