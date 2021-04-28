While several outdoor recreation facilities are closed under the stay-at-home order, trails are not — and a Sudbury bike group is hoping to get more cyclists on them.

Bike Sudbury has created community ride maps, which people can find using the Ride With GPS app.

Group chair Rachelle Niemela says the routes also include points of interest.

"So, [people can] stop here and have a view of the Maley Dam or stop over here and have a view of the train tracks as we cross Nelson Bridge," she said, referring to a couple of the maps.

"There's little places that you can stop for a rest. We've got [suggestions] like, 'stop at this beach for a quick swim.'"

Since people can't ride in groups, now is a good time for family or individual bike rides, she adds.

"So this is a way to get people to get out. We've designed the rides so they're a mixture - some of them are a little bit harder than others, some of them are on busier roads, some are on mixtures of residential streets and trails."

Niemela says the maps will also be useful for tourists who visit the city once the stay at home order is lifted.

"It can actually guide you through the ride so that you don't get lost. And you can also download a PDF of the ride if you want," she said.

"There's a variety of ways [people can] explore different neighbourhoods in Greater Sudbury," she said, adding that there's even a "Grand tour de Sudbury," a 104 km route for the more seasoned cyclist.

