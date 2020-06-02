Bike shops in Sudbury say they've had a busy few months, with sales way up compared to previous years.

John Lalonde, co-owner of Sessions Ride company, says demand has been so high, the store is running low on inventory.

"We're seeing a big surge in those lower price point models," Lalonde said.

"People coming in, looking to get their first bike, or looking to get into biking for the first time again."

Sean Rogers, owner of The Outdoor Store, said he was surprised by how busy business has been, but also thinks it makes sense.

"There's only three things you can do," Rogers said. "You can go for a walk, go for a run or ride your bike. So a lot most people are choosing the fun option of bike riding."

He said spring is a busy time for his store, but this year has been "extra busy."

"In terms of bike sales, we're way ahead of the previous years at this time which is good because everything else is slower. Like the clothing and shoes and hiking stuff and all that."

"So it's been good. It's been a pleasant surprise."



Watching the inventory

Lalonde added that keeping inventory in his store was a challenge once the number of customers increased.

"We basically took it upon ourselves to buy an excess of inventory," he said. "So we still have some now. But every day I'm looking at our inventory lists going 'Oh we're gonna run out.'"

"So it's just a matter of managing the inventory, holding bikes for people preemptively, so if someone comes it thinking about [buying a bike] we're going to put it on hold so that someone else doesn't walk in and scoop it up."

"The last thing I want is for someone that really, really wants a bike to come by yet not be able to get it."

With many working from home, Lalonde said it's an encouraging sign that people are looking to get active.

"We're also seeing a big surge in people bringing their old bikes, taking them down from the rafters, bringing them in from the shed, that they haven't used in 10 years, and they want to get them all tuned up to get out," he said.

He hopes the interest in biking will continue, even after more people start returning to work, and their old routines.