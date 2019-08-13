You might start seeing more bike racks around Greater Sudbury.

The city, through the Ontario Municipal Commuter Cycling program, is launching a new program which aims to provide more parking for bikes.

Joe Rocca, Traffic and Asset Management Supervisor with the city, said it's part of the Bike Racks for Business program, where private businesses can apply for new parking infrastructure at a subsidized rate.

"The bike racks will be offered to property owners at those discounted rates, which is approxiamtely 60 per cent," Rocca said. "We anticipate launching the program in the next couple of weeks."

The program is targeting a few specific public areas, as well.

"To increase bike parking in public areas, this will include the installation of post and rings in the downtown as well as the community town centres," Rocca said. "And we'll also look to improve public bike parking for our visitors and staff at municipal facilities."

Business owners just need to fill out an application noting how many bike racks they want and where they are located, Rocca said.