The Mayor of Greater Sudbury does not have the novel coronavirus.

Last week, Brian Bigger said he was being tested for COVID-19.

That's because he had some of the symptoms, and had attended the same mining conference in Toronto as the man confirmed as Sudbury's 1st case of the virus.

On Saturday, Bigger issued a statement stating his test had come back negative. He does not have COVID-19.

"I am relieved and will be returning to work immediately, but making measured decisions as to the amount of activity and interaction that is required at this time," he said.

"I am also thinking of those who are or may be ill. My thoughts are with all of our community members at this time."

"I would like to reiterate that we need to follow the directions of the experts and I want to reinforce the need to take all possible precautions."

Bigger also reminds everyone to stay informed, monitor for symptoms and visit the Public Health Sudbury & Districts website for reliable information.

"Let's work together so we can all remain a healthy and strong in Greater Sudbury."