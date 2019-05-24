The province says it is willing to help the City of Greater Sudbury find a 4 per cent savings in its budget, without impacting front-line services.

To help drive the message home, Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano visited Sudbury with news that the Ford government is providing $7.35 million for municipalities and district school boards interested in conducting "line by line reviews" of their expenses.

In a press release from Romano's office, the province added that the Audit and Accountability Fund would be used with the expectation that front-line services would be protected.

Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger said it was best to play an active role in the discussion between province and city, instead of getting mired in a squabble between governments.

"I think the way I'm reading the announcement is that they are very intent on insisting that 4 per cent is found," Bigger said.

"I think we can either have this done to us or we can be part of the process."

Ross Romano is the Progressive Conservative MPP for Sault Ste. Marie. (Erik White/CBC)

Bigger, who was Sudbury's auditor general from 2009-14, stressed that the 4 per cent cut was not a done deal, but acknowledged that any impacts on the city's bottom line affects services.

For the City of Greater Sudbury, 4 per cent of the budget amounts to roughly $23.5 million.

"One thing I'm trying to do is continue to build a relationship with the party in power and know what is in the interests of the citizens."

Bigger added that city staff is currently reviewing its core services in an effort to find efficiencies that the Ford government is looking for.

"What I see is that we're going to make our best attempt at finding ways of looking for savings, looking for efficiencies and that's one thing that happened at the last council meeting," he said.

"And so we're going to define exactly what that process looks like. And perhaps that's part of our response."

Bigger said he plans on meeting Friday with Ontario Finance Minister Vic Fedeli to get more information on the 4 per cent cut.