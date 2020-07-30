Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger is asking people in the city to rethink their actions and follow public health advice after a spike in new COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday night, Public Health Sudbury & Districts announced 10 new cases of the virus. In the past week and a half, a total of 22 new cases have been reported.

Some are related to travel or close contact to another case. Bigger says it's concerning that other cases have no known exposure to the virus.

"Community spread is the big concern in all of this," he said. "Regardless of age, we know that COVID is spreading within our community and we all need to take the proper precautions."

Bigger says based on what's happening, people should look at their long weekend plans and consider changing them.

Bigger says until recently, the area had low numbers. On July 17, the area moved into Phase 3 of the reopening of the economy.

"I think what's happening potentially is that people are perhaps getting out in the public and perhaps having contact with people who are beyond their circle," he said.

"I also believe in some cases some people are taking more trips where perhaps they were restricting it to necessary trips."

One new case was connected to an employee who works at Pioneer Manor, a city-owned long-term care facility. Bigger says action is being taken.

'Respond appropriately'

"Based on the individual who was identified as having COVID, we have essentially declared a facility wide outbreak which means all of the staff at Pioneer as well as the residents are being tested today," he said.

"We're hoping to have the results back as quickly as possible."

Bigger says he wants to see people follow public health advice to stop the spread.

"We'll hold status quo at this point in time, hoping people change their behaviours," he said.

"Basically a week from now, we'll understand how people responded to this news. But I'm very positive in thinking that Sudburians will respond appropriately and will cut back on the trips in the public, keeping them to necessary trips and following all of the other protocols."