Sudbury's mayor wants another mayoral candidate who has been convicted and charged with hate crimes to be excluded from attending and participating in an upcoming debate.

Brian Bigger is seeking re-election.

He's is asking other mayoral candidates to agree as a group to ban David Popescu from taking part in the Sudbury Chamber of Commerce debate.

Popescu, a perennial election candidate, was convicted of hate speech for comments made during a debate in the 2008 federal election for suggesting homosexual people should be killed. In 2003, he was convicted of assault against his mother.

In 2015, he was charged with hate crime charges for advocating and promoting genocide and the willful promotion of hatred. Police said the charges were laid after receiving complaints that Popescu was allegedly distributing pamphlets and DVD monologues in public places, calling for the execution of LGBTQ people.

Later that year, the charges were dropped by the Crown.

"The days of giving this man any opportunity to disparage those who speak other languages, to spew his hate and to pose as a distraction to all involved including the candidates, organizers and the media," Brian Bigger said.

"Anyone who calls for the extermination of homosexuals and runs in elections time and time again to promote hatred in the name of religion needs to be shown the door and not given a microphone."