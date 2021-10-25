The long-running debate over where to build a new arena in Greater Sudbury will start all over again with the election of a new mayor and city council on Oct. 24.

In 2017, council selected the proposed Kingsway Entertainment District over a site in downtown Sudbury, setting off years of legal challenges and divisive discussion in the community.

That chapter closed in July when city council rejected the $215 million price tag for building a new event centre on the Kingsway.

"I think we need an arena," said Paul Lefebvre, a former Liberal MP now running for mayor.

"And it should be downtown."

Lefebvre says he would work with city council to come up with a plan, but is focused on using the money the city has already borrowed for a new rink, even if that's just used to renovate the existing 70-year-old Sudbury Arena.

"And just not to put lipstick on it, but really do a full reno or build brand-new, if we can afford it," said Lefebvre.

Former city councillor Evelyn Dutrisac says if elected Greater Sudbury's next mayor she would put the arena question on ice.

After choosing the Kingsway Entertainment District as a site of a new arena in 2017, Sudbury city council backed away from the project in July when the estimated cost came in at $215 million. (Jamie-Lee McKenzie/CBC)

"It's not the time right now, because there's too much division," she said.

"There's been fighting and there's been a waste of time and we've doubled or tripled the cost,"

Political newcomer Miranda Rocca-Circelli says as mayor she would audit all city operations, which should help them decide how much can be spent on a new arena.

"In a world of abundance, there's nothing to say that we can't have two arenas," she said.

The estimated cost for a new two-pad arena and recreation centre in North Bay has ballooned in recent years and one of the leading mayoral candidates is against the project currently pegged at $52 million. (City of North Bay )

In North Bay, a proposed arena is also a hot topic on the campaign trail.

The city has looked for years at replacing its aging recreational rinks and council has draw up plans for a two-pad arena and community centre to be built in the Steve Omischl sports complex in the south end.

But the estimated cost has swollen from $28 million to $52 million, partly because it was redesigned to be net zero on carbon emissions in order to land $25 million in federal funding.

The project is out for bids right now and some fear the cost could climb even higher.

North Bay mayoral hopeful Peter Chirico, a former city councillor and city manager, says he would revisit the project.

Current city councillor turned mayoral candidate Johanne Brousseau has supported the plan to this point, but says she's in a "holding pattern" waiting to see how high the bids come in.

"It gets too political in the community," she said.

The $10 million plaza in downtown Sault Ste. Marie is already under construction, but some mayor and council candidates are still speaking out against the project. (Erik White/CBC )

In Sault Ste. Marie, a $10 million downtown plaza is already under construction, but that hasn't kept voters and candidates from talking about it during this election campaign.

Would-be mayor and former city councillor Ozzie Grandinetti has come out against the project.

Current city councillor Matthew Shoemaker has said he's in favour of the plaza concept, but is concerned about the cost and doesn't mention it in his mayoral platform, along with other downtown ideas like a new theatre or police station.

Donna Hilsinger, another Sault Ste. Marie city councillor looking to move up to the mayor's chair, says the plaza, compete with a skating rink and festival spaces, is exactly what the city needs.

"We have to be brave right now. Status quo is not going to change our downtown," she said.

"Status quo is not going to make it vibrant and we need grow in Sault Ste. Marie... and this project is really going to help with that."

Elliot Lake city council has spent much of the last four years discussing plans for new multi-million dollar recreation and arts centres in the small city.

But the city struggled to land provincial funding for a new arena and pool complex, which had been planned for the empty lot left behind when the Algo Centre Mall was demolished following a deadly roof collapse in 2012.

The site where the Algo Centre Mall used to stand remains empty and Elliot Lake city council has recently shifted plans for a new recreation centre to the current site of the Centennial Arena. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

The roof also collapsed at the Lester B. Pearson Centre in 2019, which housed Elliot Lake's museum, art gallery and performing arts centre.

There were plans to build a new arts hub on the site, but Elliot Lake city council recently voted to put the land up for sale and instead move ahead with plans for a temporary theatre in an old downtown cinema.

Incumbent mayor Dan Marchisella, who is seeking a third term, says he hasn't given up on either project.

But his main challenger, long-time city councillor Chris Patrie, says he would focus on the arts centre and abandon plans for a brand-new arena.

"We don't have the money to do it. Taxpayers can't afford that kind of costing on their backs. I don't see that happening in the near future," he said.

Elliot Lake had planned to rebuild a theatre and museum on the former site of the Pearson centre, which was demolished after a roof collapse in 2019, but the city recently put the property up for sale. (City of Elliot Lake )

Patrie said he feels there is a lot of federal and provincial funding out there for arts projects that the city hasn't tried hard enough to land.

"You have to remember we're an arm of the province and if we're going to disrespect [the province], we're not going to be treated very well," he said.

"I think if we do change that approach and start to work in partnership with the province, it doesn't matter what colour you are. The province is there to run the province."

Paul Seccaspina, the CEO of Sudbury-based Oraclepoll Research, says some voters are willing to pay more for the right project, but few will accept a general tax hike.

"So you really have to be careful where and how you're spending the money and how you're communicating the spending of that money," he said.