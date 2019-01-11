Skip to Main Content
Identity of victim of fatal crash won't be released, Sudbury police say

Sudbury police say it was a 37-year-old woman who died in a single vehicle crash on Big Nickel Mine Road Sunday evening.

Name being withheld at request of family

CBC News ·
(CBC)

Police say a green Buick four-door sedan, travelling at a high rate of speed, left Big Nickel Road and hit a rock cut, around 11 p.m.

The woman was the only person in the vehicle.

Police say out of respect for her family, her name will not be released.

