Identity of victim of fatal crash won't be released, Sudbury police say
Sudbury police say it was a 37-year-old woman who died in a single vehicle crash on Big Nickel Mine Road Sunday evening.
Name being withheld at request of family
Police say a green Buick four-door sedan, travelling at a high rate of speed, left Big Nickel Road and hit a rock cut, around 11 p.m.
The woman was the only person in the vehicle.
Police say out of respect for her family, her name will not be released.