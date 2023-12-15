North Bay Police wheel out 'bait bikes' to catch thieves in the act

North Bay Police are in hot pursuit of bicycle thieves.

The problem has grown to such an extent in the small northern Ontario city that police are launching a program to deter thefts and catch offenders in the act.

It involves the use of bikes as bait.

"Bikes are, and will be, strategically deployed throughout the city," said Jeff Warner, the inspector of operations for North Bay police.

"Our bikes can be tracked, and if you're caught taking one, you will be arrested and charged accordingly."

Con. Merv Shantz says police decided to take action with the increasing number of reported bike thefts.

"We've got a real issue in North Bay, as I think many cities do, with theft of bicycles and we've had over 100 bicycles reported stolen during this calendar year and we know for a fact that not all bikes that are stolen are reported to us," he said.

"It is one of those problems that is obviously, you know, getting bigger over the years for sure."

In comparison, a spokesperson for Greater Sudbury Police said 73 bikes have been reported stolen this year.

Constable Merv Shantz with North Bay Police stands in front of some of the bikes recovered by police this month. (supplied by North Bay Police)

As for why the number of stolen bikes is so high in North Bay, Shantz said he's not entirely sure, but it may be because there are a lot of nice trails in the city and people are investing in quality bicycles that draw the interest of thieves.

"Another thing could be that, you know, it's just a sign of the times where people are out and looking for items that they can quickly steal and maybe get some money for," he said.

Shantz said he hopes the new program makes people think twice about taking something that doesn't belong to them.

He also advises cyclists to park in well-lit areas where there is closed circuit surveillance and use heavy duty locks.

People who want to reclaim their stolen property must have the serial number of their bicycle.

"Simply look underneath where the pedals come together at the bottom of the bike on the frame, and there's a spot there where there will be an embedded serial number," said Shantz.

"Just take a photo of that or write it down somewhere in a safe place and then that way you have it. So if your bike happens to get stolen then you definitely have the serial number and you can report that to us."

Cyclists are also encouraged to register their bikes with 529 Garage, a national database of photos and information, featuring individualized stickers for each bike, which police can access in an effort to return stolen bikes.