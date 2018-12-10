A conference that focuses on mining innovation and education will take place in Sudbury for a second year.

The Beyond Digital Transformation will take place between Feb. 6 and 7. It's put on in partnership between NORCAT and the Partners in Achieving Change Excellence.

The theme of the conference is "Mining DisruptED," which organizers say will "outline the focus of educating the attendees of new and emerging technologies through case studies and talks delivered by leaders in the mining industry."

Glenn Thibeault, chair of the conference, says events like this put Sudbury on the map.

"This is something, again, that I think is really going to showcase the benefits of the technology that we have here in Sudbury," he said.

"We are a world leader when it comes to mining."

Glenn Thibeault is the chair of the Beyond Digital Transformation conference that will happen in Sudbury next year. (Erik White/CBC )

Thibeault adds the conference will offer the opportunity for companies to be seen around the world.

"This conference is going to be international," he explained.

"Not only do we have international companies coming to Sudbury, but we're also going to be putting our guest speakers and some of our plenary sessions on live stream so people can see it around the world."

Thibeault says the conference will show off the technological advances that have been made in mining, specifically in the north.

Speakers from a number of companies, including Vale, Barrick Gold, Yamana Gold and Goldcorp will be at the conference.