Work is underway to help newcomers settle into Sudbury.

The Sudbury Local Immigration Partnership is working with the Northern Policy Institute on a project to showcase programs and supports in the city — and they want to create a map to highlight available services.

A research manager with the Northern Policy Institute says the idea is to have a one-stop place where people can find out information about a number of topics, including housing and education.

"We know that a range of resources exist, so it's a matter of helping to bridge that information gap by gathering as much detail as we can about available services," Rachel Rizzuto said.

"As well, at the same time, we can also identify areas where there are gaps in services."

Any groups that offer programs are encouraged to contact the Northern Policy Institute or the Local Immigration Partnership to be part of the project.

"This helps newcomers but this can also help other groups as well in the community — service providers, other decision makers," Rizzuto added.

"It's tough to know everything and if we can have a tool that helps to make that a little easier when discussing what we have available and referring people to the right services, I would highly encourage that."

Rizzuto says a survey is now posted online for local groups to share information about what services they offer. The survey will be open for the months of April and May.

The results of this survey will be generalized in a final report published by Northern Policy Institute.

"Our community has a lot to offer. At the Local Immigration Partnership, one of our main goals is to continue building on the network of resources in the community," said Enrique Paraco, immigration development officer with the Sudbury Local Immigration Partnership.

According to the organizations, the survey is another tool to help facilitate immigration to northern Ontario. They say that, with 36,000 people estimated to retire in Greater Sudbury in the next 15 years, only 25,000 people are available to replace them.