For families struggling to make ends meet, putting healthy food on the table can be a challenge.

In Sudbury, a non-profit organization is launching a program to help.

Better Beginnings Better Futures is rolling out its new program called the Collective Kitchen.

"It teaches them how to budget, how to buy nutritious food [and] how to cook nutritious food in bulk and maybe freeze some spaghetti sauces." Carole Dodge, the executive director of the group said.

"We'll be doing all sorts of food preparation with our families so that they can stretch their food budget."

Dodge says there are more people struggling due to the higher cost of living and increasing expenses.

Carole Dodge is the executive director of Better Beginnings Better Futures in Sudbury. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"But the salaries are not going up to match the expenses," she said.

"So everyone I think … regardless of what budget you're living on everyone has to make their...dollar stretch more and more."

Dodge says there are similar programs running across Canada.

Funding comes from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, which has given the organization $580,000 to launch and run the Collective Kitchen.

"I really think that this program is going to make a difference for many of our families."