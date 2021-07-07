The Community Drug Strategy in Greater Sudbury has issued a warning about increased use Benzodiazepines. Those are powerful sedatives like Vaium, Xanax, Ativan, clonazepam and Zylazine.

A news release from Public Health Sudbury and Districts states that when taken together Benzos and opioids increase the risk of overdose and death.

A Benzo toxicity/overdose may last for hours and include:

extreme sleepiness or passing out

poor balance and movement control

slurred speech

blackouts and memory loss

If someone is experiencing Benzo toxicity and an opioid overdose, the Community Drug Strategy recommends giving naloxone. This will help reverse the overdose and improve breathing, but the person might not regain consciousness due to the sedation. Also call 911 for medical help and continue to monitor the person's breathing.

Naloxone kits are available for free. Contact The Point at Public Health Sudbury and Districts, Réseau Access Network, Sudbury Action Centre for Youth (SACY) or local pharmacies.