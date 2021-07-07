Sudbury's Community Drug Strategy issues warning about mixing Benzodiazepines with opioids
When taken together opioids and the powerful sedative increase the risk of overdose and death
The Community Drug Strategy in Greater Sudbury has issued a warning about increased use Benzodiazepines. Those are powerful sedatives like Vaium, Xanax, Ativan, clonazepam and Zylazine.
A news release from Public Health Sudbury and Districts states that when taken together Benzos and opioids increase the risk of overdose and death.
A Benzo toxicity/overdose may last for hours and include:
- extreme sleepiness or passing out
- poor balance and movement control
- slurred speech
- blackouts and memory loss
If someone is experiencing Benzo toxicity and an opioid overdose, the Community Drug Strategy recommends giving naloxone. This will help reverse the overdose and improve breathing, but the person might not regain consciousness due to the sedation. Also call 911 for medical help and continue to monitor the person's breathing.
Naloxone kits are available for free. Contact The Point at Public Health Sudbury and Districts, Réseau Access Network, Sudbury Action Centre for Youth (SACY) or local pharmacies.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?