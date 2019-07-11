At almost 70-years-old Sudbury's Julie Crouse considers herself to be in the "best physical shape" of her life. And according to a cardiac rehabilitation expert, keeping active is the best way to avoid or improve health problems while aging.

Crouse's love of fitness started at a young age when her parents always encouraged her to be outdoors. That lead her start taking part on sports teams in school, including volleyball, basketball and track and field.

After graduating, she kept fit by running, skiing and eventually joining a gym.

"When my husband died last year, coming to GoodLife Fitness was the one thing that kept me going,' she said.

"For the first couple of months, I managed to get up in the morning and go to the gym. Some days, that was all I did."

She says being a part of a gym has allowed her to build a sense of community, all while being active at the same time.

"I have so much energy," she said. "I'm a very happy person, I think, because I exercise."

Crouse has been active for years, but Dr. Paul Oh, an internal medicine and cardiac rehabilitation expert based in Toronto, says it's never too late to start.

Sudbury's Julie Crouse, who is almost 70, says she is in the best shape of her life. 0:39

Dr. Paul Oh is an internal medicine and cardiac rehabilitation expert in Toronto. He says it's never too late to reap the benefits of getting active. (Toronto Rehab Foundation) "If you're living with high blood pressure or diabetes, the way we can start to slowly transform those things is to start to build some activity into our regular day," he said.

"Sometimes it's just a matter of picking one thing, because trying to change everything all together may seem overwhelming."

Oh says that one thing could be as simple as getting out for a walk.

"Starting at five or 10 minutes and building up and making it into a life-long habit can have such important benefits," he said.

"Being active is one of those recipes to help you live well in your own environment. It takes effort but it's certainly worthwhile."