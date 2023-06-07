Kimberley Wahamaa-Deschenes first wondered whether it could be an April Fool's joke. On that day in 2013, she found a lump in her breast.

"No joke," she said. "It was as big as a golf ball. There's no breast cancer in my family. [I was] 47 and I wasn't looking to get a mammogram at that point."

She did follow up with her doctor and got news she didn't want to hear a few months later.

"I was working for Northern Ontario Business and I was co-hosting the Influential Women's Awards over the lunch hour. At 2 o'clock on June 6, 2013, I found out …. I had breast cancer."

What followed next was a biopsy, lumpectomy, chemo, radiation and the will to try and help others going through something similar. Wahamaa-Deschenes started the Trust Your Bust fund through the Northern Cancer Foundation. The fund has raised more than $18,000 since she started it in 2013.

"Early detection is key," she said. "I was Stage 2. I still have my breasts. Had I waited to Stage 3 they might be gone."

She said she wants to encourage people to trust their bodies and follow up for care if they feel something is wrong.

Through the foundation, Wahamaa-Deschenes has been able to work to help others.

"You know, one woman in particular was in her 30s, single mom like me," she said.

"[There] was no breast cancer in her family. Being able to help her with her finances — it's such a great way to give back."

'Place of tranquillity'

A few years ago, the Coniston Community Garden set up a healing garden dedicated to Wahamaa-Deschenes. On the tenth anniversary of her diagnoses, she unveiled a healing bench at the garden.

"It's a place where we can sit and pray and have a quiet moment looking at the beautiful gardens which represent all colours for all cancers and illnesses," she said.

"It's a place of tranquillity. It's a legacy for me. It's a place to come together as a community, to come together as a family."

The Northern Cancer Foundation has taken note of the work done by Wahamaa-Deschenes.

"The installation of his bench symbolizes her enduring commitment, a beacon of hope to all," said Kristofer Cacciotti, community engagement and events specialist with the Northern Cancer Foundation.

"Kimberley, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your remarkable contribution, your resilience is truly inspirational."