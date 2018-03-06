Filmmaker Ben Paquette reflects on 9-year experimental film project at Cinefest

Filmmaker Ben Paquette says it's a strange feeling knowing that his 9-year, experimental film project has finally wrapped up.

Perspective began as a 20-minute piece, screened at Sudbury's Cinefest in 2012. Every year a successive chapter has been added to the story, which involves a love triangle, played by the same three actors – Stef Paquette, Pandora Topp and Patricia Tedford – across almost a full decade.

An interesting element to the story: all three characters are named Alex, and they switch roles from chapter to chapter.

"When you see the actor now, you have no idea which character they're playing," Paquette said. "You have to then wait for context before you know what's actually going on and who the other characters are before you kind of clue into who it is."

It's kind of a back-and-forth between director and audience to keep them guessing.

"The main idea for that was that we wanted to deny the audience's ability to identify a character with an actor," he said. "So it really keeps you off balance. Hence the title – Perspective."

Paquette said he attributes the project's success to the goodwill of the actors, and others involved.

"I know a lot of people thought to invest this much time, effort, money, et cetera, into a project, when really it could have went wrong in so many different ways," Paquette said.

Paquette said he rewrote the entire arc of the story almost every year. Despite having a general sense of how the story unfolded, he said it was fun to sit down and give the details a reworking.

"One of the other fun things about the chapters is that each chapter is radically different from every other chapter, meaning the way the story is being told and the aesthetics and what's actually going on."

"For example, in chapter two and in chapter eight, those chapters turn into a musical," Paquette said.

"And for this last chapter, which I think might be the most strange of them all, I actually had to employ the talents of a special visual effects supervisor."

The film screened Friday afternoon, but viewers can visit the Cinefest website for more information on Paquette's work.