The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two long-term care homes in its area.

The health unit says two staff members at Belvedere Heights in Parry Sound have tested positive. An outbreak was also declared at Water's Edge in North Bay, after one staff member tested positive. The health unit says no residents at either home have tested positive for COVID-19.

"It is important that we do our best to keep our older and more vulnerable individuals safe," Dr. Jim Chirico, medical officer of health for the health unit said.