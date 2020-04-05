The Bell Park Boardwalk in Greater Sudbury has been closed — temporarily — due to COVID-19 concerns and public health measures in place.

The signs were put up and a public service announcement issued on Saturday.

The boardwalk, which runs along the western shoreline of Lake Ramsey, is closed between Science North and McNaughton Terrace, "to further promote physical distancing measures and limit the potential spread of COVID-19 in our community."

The city says the number of pedestrians on the boardwalk was creating a situation where physical distancing was not manageable.

It was March 29, when the city closed its playgrounds and park amenities for similar reasons.