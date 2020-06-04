A Copper Cliff entrepreneur says his business is booming, despite the pandemic. And the success of his product has been a bit of a surprise.

Shawn Scott, a volunteer firefighter and former miner, owns and operates Local Jerky Plus. At the suggestion of some friends, he decided to make and market his homemade beef jerky to local stores and gas stations.

It started as a side venture, but ended up being so successful that he left his job in the mines.

"I guess everybody just likes to support local," Scott said. "And that's paramount at this time to help local businesses and local entrepreneurs starting up."

"But yeah, it is definitely flying off the shelves being in franchises like the Independent Grocers and the Mobile gas stations. It's really hard to keep up."

Local Jerky Plus is available in several grocery stores around Sudbury, as well as in Mobil gas stations. (Facebook- Local Jerky Plus)

Starting a beef jerky company wasn't always his dream, though.

"I moved [to Copper Cliff] to be a volunteer firefighter and that's something that I was pursuing my whole life," Scott said. "And I was in the mines for a little bit and that was kind of consuming me, and it was actually taking away from my connection with the service."

"So I said you know what? That's not for me. I still want to pursue my dream."

That's when his friends suggested he market his homemade beef jerky,

"I was tired of spending a lot of money on beef jerky, and I thought maybe I can make a better product," he said. " So I got my own oven and then I bought myself a little dehydrator...then I was at work one day and said You know what? Let's make jerky full time."

"That was the best decision I've ever made in my life."

As for what goes into his recipe, Scott isn't revealing too much.

"It's definitely an art," he said. "It took me four years to actually master the way I make jerky now. And I guess that's why it's so popular, because of the way it's made."