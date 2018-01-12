Sudbury, Ont., man shocked by entire family of bears in his backyard
It's not uncommon to see a bear in northern Ontario — but seeing five at one time doesn't happen often.
Raymond Trudeau looked outside and saw 5 bears
It's not uncommon to see a bear in Sudbury, Ont. but seeing five at one time doesn't happen often.
That's what happened to Raymond Trudeau on Wednesday. He looked out into his backyard at his New Sudbury home and saw a mother bear with four cubs.
"I was very shocked," he said, adding he's never seen a bear in his neighbourhood before.
Trudeau quickly took a video of the family as they made their way through his backyard.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.