It's not uncommon to see a bear in Sudbury, Ont. but seeing five at one time doesn't happen often.

That's what happened to Raymond Trudeau on Wednesday. He looked out into his backyard at his New Sudbury home and saw a mother bear with four cubs.

"I was very shocked," he said, adding he's never seen a bear in his neighbourhood before.

Trudeau quickly took a video of the family as they made their way through his backyard.