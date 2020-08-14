A gardener with the City of Greater Sudbury is honouring a mother bear who was hit and killed by a vehicle earlier this year.

In July, two bear cubs were taken to a sanctuary after being spotted in a tree by city crews in Garson. The bear's mother had been hit by a vehicle.

After hearing the story, Heidi Koncz wanted to honour that mother bear. She's a gardener with the city. Each year, part of her job is to plan and create garden beds.

"I usually try to find some inspiration for people to enjoy," she said. "This year was the bears, because of the unfortunate incident that happened right there."

Koncz says she wanted to create beauty in the community after a tragic situation. It's made up of plants, rocks and stone.

"It's got the momma bear with her carrying her two baby bear cubs," she explained.

"They each have a little heart on them just to show that they're still connected and there's still that bond there, even though mamma bear is up in heaven."

Koncz says she wanted to do something after hearing the story.

"Animals have the same dynamic as we do in regards to their life and their family," she said.

After being tranquilized, crews moved the bear cubs to a sanctuary near Parry Sound to be cared for. (Submitted by Brent Macdonald)

"When I had heard about this bear is was just heartbreaking because you know these two baby cubs are now without their mother and it's something that touches you and inspires you to try and do what you can."

So far, Koncz says the response has been positive.

"It's been really heart-warming," she said. "I had gotten to see on the Garson Community Page [on Facebook] that someone put out a shout-out for this bed and how much they enjoyed the look of it."