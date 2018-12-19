A bear cub hit by a train north of Sudbury, Ont. is now recovering at a sanctuary in Muskoka for the rest of the winter.

Just over a week ago, two rail workers found the injured cub near train tracks around 100 kilometres north of the city.

"They wrapped him in a jacket and put him in their truck and brought him to Wild at Heart," Dr. Rod Jouppi, the president and founder of the facility said.​

Jouppi says the bear only weighed about 11 and 13 kilograms. He anticipates the bear was born earlier this year.

"It's unusual for him to be out and about in the winter," he said. "They're usually with their mother in a hibernated state."

Jouppi says the bear either left the den or may not have a mother.

"He definitely wouldn't have survived if no one found him," he said.

As for the injuries, Jouppi says they were concentrated on the bear's head. The bear had a cut, was missing part of the bone in his skull and also had a fracture.

Staff at the centre cleaned and treated his wounds. So far, the bear seems to be on the road to recovery.

"He started recovering as he started waking up from the anesthetic," he said.

"He was able to smell food we were offering … and he started licking at it which was a good sign."

Dr. Rod Jouppi is the founder and head of the Wild at Heart Animal Refuge Centre in Lively, Ont. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Jouppi says as the days went by, the bear started walking normally and was very interested in food and water.

"He's becoming himself again," he said.

"Just a fantastic recovery when you think of the extent of the injury he started with."

On Wednesday, the bear was moved to Bear With Us, a bear sanctuary in Muskoka, for the rest of the winter. Jouppi says eventually, the bear will be released back into the wild in the Sudbury area.