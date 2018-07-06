The Ministry of Natural Resources has set a bear trap near a popular campground in Providence Bay on Manitoulin Island.

Ontario Provincial Police made the request after receiving several calls about a young bear.

Constable Marie Ford says the bear has been friendly but too close for comfort to vacationers and people in the town proper.

She was with Ministry workers when they baited and set the trap on Thursday in a path the bear has been travelling

"People today mentioned that he [a camper] was eating some bacon and this bear appeared to be watching him, not threatening, but maybe more curious," she says.

Ford says there are concerns that a mother or siblings may join the young bear at some point.

The campground is across the street from a stretch of beaches that are popular with vacationers.

Ford says people should contact the Bearwise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327 if they see a bear roaming around causing problems.

She says in a situation where a bear is stalking a person, wandering into a public gathering or trying to get into a residence, 911 is the number to call.