Some hunt camp owners north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., say they've been having to deal with nuisance bears.

Jamie Appleton owns a camp about 80 km north of the community. He recently got a call from a neighbour at camp.

"And [he] discovered it had been broken into by a bear," he said.

The neighbour went to check out the other cabins in the area, and Appleton says sure enough, he found several more camps that had been ransacked by bears.

Appleton says the damage is significant.

"What happens is, once these animals gain entry into your structure, they come and go as they please until all the food is gone," he said.

"Each time they come in and out they're making the mess that much worse."

Appleton says so far, about 11 camps have been broken into by bears. He says most of the animals are breaking in through windows.

Appleton says he and other camp owners are now bear-proofing their camps. (Submitted by Jamie Appleton)

"They're able to get through some pretty small places," he said.

"Even in one case I'm aware of, the animal broke in through the wall."

Now, Appleton and his neighbours are bear-proofing camps with plywood around the windows.

"Try to put some sort of sharp object along the edges so when the bear tries to grab it, he's going to get a handful of ouch," he said.

Also put plywood with nails in outside of the building so the bear won't stick around if he tries to get in.

Appleton says he hasn't contacted the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry about the issue.

"I really don't think there is anything they can do," he said.

"I can only assume early this summer, there was some significant cold weather that affected the growth of some of the food that the bears are eating."

According to the ministry, if you do leave your camp or cottage for a period of time you should remove all garbage and take it to an approved waste disposal site.

It adds to remove all food from inside the cottage as "a box of pudding or fruit-flavoured dessert mix is all it takes to attract a bear."

People who are away from their camps for an extended period of time are encouraged to have neighbours check in.