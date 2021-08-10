Public Health Sudbury & Districts has issued swimming advisories for two Sudbury beaches.

Maintenance Beach and the Northern Water Sports Centre Beach, both on Ramsey Lake, have exceeded "acceptable bacteriological water quality standards" following routine samples.

The beach water quality is not suitable for recreational use at this time, the health unit said.

A swimming advisory is a precautionary notice that informs the public about specific risks to health and safety.

People using the water put themselves at risk for infection if water comes into contact with open wounds, or if water gets into their eyes, ears or nose. Illness can occur if beach water is swallowed, the health unit said.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts will issue another public notice when the water returns to acceptable levels.

For more information on beach water safety, visit the PHSD website.