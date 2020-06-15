Sudbury beaches that are E. Coli hot-spots to get weekly testing
Starting today, Public Health Sudbury and Districts will begin its pre-seasonal assessment of all public beaches to ensure they're safe.
Starting today, Public Health Sudbury and Districts will begin its pre-seasonal assessment of all public beaches to ensure they're safe.
This includes sampling the water for E. Coli and conducting safety checks for any hazards that might pose a threat.
Between now and the end of August, water at all public beaches will be tested at least monthly.
Beaches that had swimming advisories last year will be tested once a week.
The health unit is warning that COVID-19 precautions remain in place at public beaches.
They include physical distancing and not congregating in social gatherings of more than 10 people.
And while the beaches are open, all outdoor playgrounds, play structures and equipment remain closed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.