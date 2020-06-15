Starting today, Public Health Sudbury and Districts will begin its pre-seasonal assessment of all public beaches to ensure they're safe.

This includes sampling the water for E. Coli and conducting safety checks for any hazards that might pose a threat.

Between now and the end of August, water at all public beaches will be tested at least monthly.

Beaches that had swimming advisories last year will be tested once a week.

The health unit is warning that COVID-19 precautions remain in place at public beaches.

They include physical distancing and not congregating in social gatherings of more than 10 people.

And while the beaches are open, all outdoor playgrounds, play structures and equipment remain closed.