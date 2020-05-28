If you're heading to a beach this summer, you may want to check with your local municipality to see what changes are in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Sudbury, people can go to one of the seven municipal beaches. But the city says there will be no water testing for bacteria. The change rooms and washroom facilities will remain closed, and there will be no lifeguards on duty.

Brendan Adair, manager of security and bylaw services with the City of Greater Sudbury, says steps are being taken to ensure people at municipal beaches are practicing physical distancing guidelines.

"The community may have seen officers at Moonlight Beach or around the boardwalk," he said. "We'll continue to provide those proactive patrols where resources are permitted as well as responding to complaints."

Under the province's emergency order, playgrounds, splash pads, field houses, and all indoor recreational amenities remain closed.

In North Bay, the city says it will reopen all municipal beaches on Friday.

"Our community has remained vigilant and we trust that residents will be responsible and respect the restrictions in place regarding physical distancing and gatherings of no more than five people," mayor Al McDonald said.

The city asks if people arrive at a beach area and it's busy or crowded, to wait until there is enough space or come back at another time.

It adds it will monitor the use of beaches and implement changes if necessary if they become too busy.

In Sault Ste. Marie, the city says Pointe Des Chenes campground and beach remain closed until further notice.

The City of Timmins has not posted information about its public beaches.