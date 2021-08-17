New conference in Sudbury to 'marry two industries together' to capture EV supply chain

Several industries — and several Ontario regions — will collide next week in Greater Sudbury.

The city and its partners will be hosting the first ever Battery Electric Vehicle [BEV] Conference.

Batteries in electric vehicles (EVs) use nickel, lithium and other critical minerals to operate.

"What if we made a declarative statement that the future of EVs in Canada runs through Sudbury?" said Stephen Gravel, co-chair of the event planned for May 25-26 at Science North. Gravel is also the manager of Cambrian College's Centre for Smart Mining.

Steve Gravel, manager of Cambrian College's Centre for Smart Mining, is co-chair of Sudbury first ever Battery Electric Vehicle or BEV Conference May 25 and 26 at Science North. (Supplied by Cambrian College)

The idea for the conference came after a discussion on ways to connect the mining sector in northern Ontario with the automotive industry in southern Ontario.

Mineral deposits are found in Northern Ontario, and the region has expertise in mining, which could benefit auto makers needing to build more electric vehicles.

"If we are to take advantage of this generational opportunity where EVs are going worldwide, we really need to work together and we think there's a lot of really smart people that have already been working in mining for the last 100 years that could also help bring the EV moment to its full potential as well," said Gravel.

Devin Arthur is the president of the EV Society in Sudbury. (Supplied www.evsociety.ca)

According to Devin Arthur, president of the EV Society in Sudbury, the interest in electric vehicles has only grown over the past few years.

"The more demand in EVs means that there's more mineral exploration required to service that demand so consumer adoption and industry adoption is going to drive the need for more mines and the expansion of mines," he said.

"How can we find a way to marry those two industries together to capture that EV supply chain which is a rather huge, burgeoning industry that's going to see billions and billions of dollars in investment?" Arthur said. "And how can we get some of that investment coming to northern Ontario?"

"We're really interested in the big picture here, and what it might mean for connecting northern Ontario to southern Ontario; what it might mean for Sudbury in terms of other economic development opportunities," said Scott Rennie, business development officer with the City of Greater Sudbury.

"It really is about a tighter integration of our supply chain between the critical minerals that are extracted in Sudbury and northern Ontario, and the southern Ontario automotive sector," he added.

"There's a lot of opportunities, I think, just by synergizing," Rennie said.

Potential partnerships

"There's a lot of capacity in northern Ontario that just might not be known to some southern Ontario manufacturers and I think if we could start to stitch together those players we could have a really good outcome," Gravel said.

"My job [as co-chair of the conference] is going to be knitting those capacities together and how we can work more cohesively together," he said.

"From Day 1, we definitely expected this to be an annual conference that's just going to grow in importance and scope year over year," Gravel said.

There will also be a number of electric vehicle models on display outside in the parking lot for the public to check out, while the conference is underway inside Science North.