Dean Sayers says he got choked up when he first heard the news that 21 First Nations had won their court battle over the Robinson-Huron Treaty.

The chief of the Batchawana First Nation said he had to read the information over a couple of times before it sunk in.

Late last week, a judge in Thunder Bay ruled in favour of the northern Ontario First Nations that their treaty annuities should be increased. The case was against the federal and provincial governments which have not raised the annual treaty payments in 140 years.

Since 1874, beneficiaries of the Robinson-Huron Treaty have been collecting $4 each annually.

The judge ruled the annuities are to now be unlimited in their scope as they are intended as a mechanism to share the wealth generated by the resources within the treaty territory.

Sayers calls it a powerful moment.

"My first reaction was 'wow, this is really incredible' and I had to read the information a couple of times," he said.

He says the decision is a step in the right direction towards real reconciliation across the country.

"I think this is the beginning of a more productive, fruitful, reconciliatory type of relationship with the crown," he said.

"We look forward to more discussions with Canada on how we can meet the spirit and intent of those original relationship contracts or treaties."

Sayers say although there was a great weight on the shoulders of the current chiefs and leaders, he was still optimistic about the final outcome.

"There was a real sense of unity among the [21 First Nations] chiefs when we embarked on this more formally back in the day."

"I knew that the sun was going to rise and that we would see justice," he said.

All 21 chiefs of the First Nations involved in the case are expected at a post-decision media event Thursday in Sudbury.

"We're going to talk more so about the repercussions of the decision and some of the behind the scenes thoughts that are also happening at the same time with regards to the reconciliation with Canada."