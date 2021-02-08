Batchewana Bay's Kathleen Willison dies in Hwy 17 crash

A Batchewana Bay woman is dead following a crash on Highway 17.

The crash, involving five vehicles near Batchewana Bay, happened on Saturday.

Provincial police in Sault Ste. Marie say two passenger vehicles and three tractor trailers were affected in the crash — and say visibility was poor at the time.

The driver of one vehicle, 42-year-old Kathleen Willison, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Highway 17 was closed for about 10 hours, police say.