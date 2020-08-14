Bat in Sauble-Spanish River tests positive for rabies
Health unit says 1 person has needed rabies prophylaxis and vaccines
Public Health Sudbury & Districts says a bat in its catchment area has tested positive for rabies.
It says the bat was found on Monday, in the Sauble-Spanish River region, west of Sudbury.
One person has needed rabies prophylaxis and vaccines as a result.
If left untreated, rabies can be fatal in humans, the health unit says.
"People can become infected with rabies when they are bitten or scratched by a rabid bat or when a rabid bat's saliva comes into contact with broken skin or moist tissues in the mouth, nose, or eyes.
"Rabid bats are rarely aggressive. A bat may be rabid if it is active by day, if it is found in a place where bats are not usually seen, or if it is unable to fly."
If you do get bitten by a bat, the health unit says to wash the area and contact your healthcare provider.
