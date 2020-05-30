A baseball league in Sudbury is doing its best to make sure kids are swinging the bats this summer, with many changes in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charles Fink, president of the Sudbury Minor Baseball Association, says parents have told him there's a lot of support for the summer league. However, there's only one field open in the city and there are many restrictions on team play.

Fink says it won't be a typical game.

"Baseball Ontario [the government body of league play in the province] says a maximum of 10 participants," he said.

"They've also said that you can put two groups of 10. So 16 players and four coaches, as long as they don't cross over. You stay in the outfield. I'll stay in the infield and we're good to go."

Fink says the changes would mean players and coaches would focus on drills instead of playing a game.

"At the end of the day, you know, it won't be a game and the bleachers will be empty," he said. "Parents have to wait, either in the car, or drop off and come back in an hour, or whatever they prefer."

Charles Fink is president of the Sudbury Minor Baseball Association. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

Fink adds extra cleaning and safety rules would be implemented.

"You have to bring your own equipment," he said. "No sharing of equipment whatsoever. We have to sanitize the balls every 30 minutes."

Fink says other leagues in North Bay and Sault Ste. Marie have decided to cancel their seasons.

But, he adds Valley East baseball and Sudbury's baseball academy have signed on to share field time with the Sudbury Minor Baseball Association.