Sudbury police investigating why 2 Sudbury businesses targeted in fires

Sudbury police say fires that occurred at two locations of the same business, less than a month apart, were targeted and connected, but it's too early to know why.

On Wednesday, March 16, Greater Sudbury Fire Services responded to a fire at The Barber Shop located on Regent Street. On Feb. 22, firefighters responded to another blaze at the Barber Shop location on Lasalle Boulevard.

Both were deemed suspicious.

"We don't know if it was targeted as a result of the business that they operated out of there, whether or not it was as a result of ownership or in fact, whether or not it was the employees working there," said Greater Sudbury Police Det. Sgt. Steve Train, who is investigating both fires.

Train said while both locations had different management, they were owned by the same person.

He added police have no reason to suspect other businesses would be at risk of similar fires.

"And anyone specifically with information about these businesses are always encouraged to call police or Crime Stoppers with their information," Train said.

Impact on neighbours

Businesses located in the same strip mall as the Regent Street location said they could remain closed for as long as three months.

"I hope my customers will continue to support me," said Brenda Bertrand, the owner of B-B Gifts and Treats.

"I'll be posting the new reopening and until then, we're just going to ride it out."

Bertrand said it was always her dream to own a gift store. She quit her job to start the store last February.

"So this was like a leap of faith in the middle of the COVID," she said.

Bertrand said she was at the store for 11 hours on Wednesday so it would not be left unattended while her front door had to be secured.

"We're like a little family here in the strip mall, so everybody's been very kind to one another," she said. "We're supporting each other."

Benita Thibault, who manages the neighbouring Pet Food Warehouse, said they had to rescue a number of animals, including a rabbit, some guinea pigs, hamsters and birds when the fire started.

She said it could take anywhere from a few weeks to a month for them to reopen.

"We don't really know yet until we get our insurance people in here." Thibault said.